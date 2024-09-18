Step Out, Step Forward, On a Better Path Forward... DTH Episode 229 with Rich Harwood

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Joining me today is Rich Harwood, a man whose work and life experience have shaped the way communities across the country—and the world—solve problems and come together. Rich is the founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation, and for more than 30 years, he’s been leading the charge to help communities rebuild trust, solve shared problems, and deepen people’s civic faith. But Rich’s journey begins with something deeply personal: growing up with a chronic illness and feeling like he wasn’t seen or heard.

Rich opens up about those early struggles and how they shaped his understanding of hope. He shares how setbacks in life—whether personal or community-wide—can either break us or build us into something stronger. For Rich, those challenges helped him see the importance of hope as a tool for resilience, something we all need, especially in times of uncertainty and division.

But this episode is about so much more than hope. Rich and I dive into the critical issue of civic engagement and the real, lasting impact of community-led change. We talk about the challenges of building trust, especially when it feels like our society is pulling apart. Rich emphasizes that the only way forward is through shared aspirations—finding that common ground where we can all come together and take collective action.



Takeaways

Setbacks can shape us and teach us the importance of hope.

Civic engagement and community-led change are crucial for addressing societal challenges.

Conversations play a vital role in bridging divides and dispelling assumptions.

The health of civic culture is a significant predictor of a community's progress. Rebuilding civic culture is essential for communities to thrive and effectively solve shared problems.

Turning outward and understanding what matters to people is crucial in creating positive change.

Politicians need to engage in a fundamentally different way and provide an environment for communities to solve their shared problems.

Small actions can have a ripple effect and lead to transformational systemic change.

Creating a culture of shared responsibility is necessary for a functioning community.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

