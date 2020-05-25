Special Edition: #FreedomShaming

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Reasonable people can disagree on how the Covid-19 crisis has been handled so far, but irrational people often allow their emotions to dictate their actions. Far too often, especially lately, we see people becoming downright hostile to people of differing opinions when it comes to the way the Covid-19 crisis is being handled. Should we stay locked down, should we open everything back up? In this Special edition, (which is the audio from a video blog from wilksopion.com) Wilk goes into how differing opinions should not be mutually exclusive to one idea or the other and people longing for freedom should not be shamed for that state of mind. #FreedomShaming is not the way to go!!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

