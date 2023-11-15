Speaking with The Younger You... DTH Episode 186 with Jeff Schoep and Henry Paniccia

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Have you ever imagined engaging in a conversation with your younger, more naive, and possibly even a more hateful self? Imagine finding yourself grappling with the echoes of your past ignorance. The earlier version of you, fueled by limited experiences and misguided perspectives, expressing opinions that now seem cringe-worthy and uninformed. In an attempt to bridge the gap between your present self and that version, you realize the importance of growth and understanding. It becomes evident that the journey towards empathy and open-mindedness has transformed you, enabling you to challenge your past beliefs and recognize the flaws in your earlier thinking. Imagine such a conversation serving as a reminder of the transformative power of time and experience, highlighting the significance of evolving perspectives to foster a more compassionate and enlightened you. Imagine what it would be like speaking with the younger you.

Be sure to tune in for this incredible conversation guest hosted by my friend Jeff Schoep of BeyondBarriersUSA.org, as he speaks with another former NSM member, Henry Paniccia, who is now challenging white supremacy ideology in a new and unique way.



Who is Henry Paniccia?



Henry Paniccia was involved in the world of white supremacy from 14 years old until he turned his back on that lifestyle and those beliefs at 21. Over the years, he was able to re-educate himself, deradicalize, and integrate into society as productive member. Two years ago he came up with the idea 'Conversations', his five-part video series where he goes through his former beliefs in explicit detail. While the content is undeniably alarming and comes with a heavy trigger warning, it is not without purpose and allows the viewer to take a deep look inside the life of a neo-Nazi. He sits on one end of the table as he is today (2023) and interviews his younger, 19-year-old self (2010). At times they speak a conversation of ideals. At times, a nostalgic trip down memory lane. And sometimes, an interrogation. ‘Conversations’ is not for the faint of heart but if you can stomach it, you’ll come out the other end with an incomparably better understanding of the issue at hand. Upon this, you’ll understand the allure of

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

