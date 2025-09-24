Speaking Out With Courage When It Matters Most - DTH Episode 282 with Jennifer Sey

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Speaking Out With Courage When It Matters Most

In this episode of Derate The Hate, Wilk Wilkinson sits down with Jennifer Sey — author, filmmaker, business executive, athlete, and outspoken advocate for children and women.

Jen’s story spans from the highs of being a national champion gymnast to the lows of enduring — and later exposing — an abusive system in her sport. She courageously told the world in her 2008 memoir Chalked Up and later co-produced Netflix’s Emmy-winning Athlete A, which revealed the crimes of Larry Nassar and the toxic culture inside USA Gymnastics.

But her courage didn’t stop on the mat. As a top executive at Levi’s, she spoke out against prolonged COVID school closures — and paid for it with her career. Her 2022 book Levi’s Unbuttoned chronicles that fight and the price of telling inconvenient truths.

Now, Jen leads XX-XY Athletics, a clothing brand dedicated to defending fairness in women’s sports, and is producing the upcoming documentary Generation Covid to spotlight the long-term impact of school closures on our children.

This conversation is about courage, candor, and the cost of speaking truth in a culture that often punishes it.

