Sometimes the Prize is the Experience Itself... DTH Episode 122

Sometimes the prize is the experience itself. In this quick episode, I take on the defeatist attitude that unless you're going to win, why bother trying. That may be an exaggeration of the way it was said, but this comes as a result of something someone said to my wife recently regarding my participation in a BBQ contest.



So why do people compete in events when they know they have very little, if any chance of winning? Sometimes the prize is the experience itself. I use as an example, the Boston Marathon. Now, I'm in no way comparing a local BBQ contest to the Boston Marathon. To be clear, this is about the lesson, not the contest itself.



The episode is short. I believe the lesson is valuable. I hope you find as much value in the lesson as I did thinking about it. Every contest is not just about winning. Sometimes the experience is all that really matters. Get out there, have some fun! The world needs more of it!!



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

