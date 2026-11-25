Most of us were taught to think about government a little like a vending machine. Pay your taxes, push the button, wait for the service to drop. And if it doesn’t, complain to management. Komal Razvi offers a different picture: a barn raising, where nobody can do it alone and everybody has a part to play.

Komal, Director of Systems Change at the Rippel Foundation, joins Wilk to talk about shared stewardship. The idea draws on the Nobel Prize–winning work of economist Elinor Ostrom, who showed that communities can successfully govern shared resources together instead of waiting on top-down mandates. Komal and her Rippel colleagues Bobby Milstein and Anna Creegan wrote about it for the Braver Angels Civic Scholars Council, where Komal serves. Wilk, who works at Braver Angels, is featuring council members’ work throughout this Courageous Citizenship series.

The conversation also gets personal, and hard. Komal talks about growing up between her mother’s Indian roots and her father’s Pakistani roots, and about her years leading Cradle Kalamazoo, a countywide effort to close a stubborn gap in infant mortality. She explains that in Kalamazoo County, the rate for Black and brown families sat around 14 deaths per 1,000 live births, while white families had already reached the national goal of six. Her point is one worth sitting with: an overall rate can improve while the gap stays put or even widens, and the gap is what communities can actually work to close.

From there, Wilk and Komal look at stewards doing the work on the ground: a Florida county that turned the pain of the Parkland shooting into a behavioral health pathway for high school students, and a woman in Delaware who walks 12 miles of a single corridor knocking on doors so her neighbors know where to find help.

Key Themes

Barn raising, not vending machine. Komal contrasts citizenship as a transaction (taxes in, services out) with citizenship as shared work. In a barn raising, when someone can’t swing the hammer anymore, somebody else picks it up.

With, not for. Rippel defines stewards as people and organizations who work with others to create the conditions everyone needs to thrive, starting with those who are struggling most. Komal stresses the word “with.” Stewardship is relational, and it’s open to anyone.

Civic muscle is more than voting. Belonging means seeing yourself as part of your community’s fabric. Civic muscle means understanding the laws and policies that shape your town and helping shape them, not just following them.

Ask about the gap, not just the rate. Wilk, who spent years doing root-cause problem solving in operations, presses Komal on what’s actually driving Kalamazoo’s numbers. She points to structural racism and the chronic stress it creates, fragmented care systems that bounce families from one provider to the next, and the way those failures line up like holes in Swiss cheese. Both acknowledge it’s complex, and that people will bring different theories to it. Wilk’s ask: start with an open mind and the data.

The doom loop is a choice. Komal calls it “disaster entrepreneurship,” media that profits from conflict and buries the quiet green shoots of community renewal. Wilk calls it FOG: fear, outrage, and grievance. Either way, a steady diet of it lets our civic muscle atrophy.

Pain into power. Be Well Palm Beach County brought hospitals, schools, faith communities, and residents together after Parkland and helped launch a Behavioral Health Technician program for high schoolers. In Delaware, Dora Williams of the Route 9 Community Development Corporation knocks on doors along a 12-mile stretch to connect neighbors with recovery resources and more.

Takeaways

Change the question. Stop asking “Why isn’t the government fixing this for us?” and start asking “What can we build together?”

Shared stewardship doesn’t mean ignoring differences. It means deliberating across them.

Look for multisolving: one effort that solves your problem and your neighbor’s at the same time.

Nobody is born a steward. People grow into it, usually by starting small, like finding out how the person next door is doing.

Learn about the Great Stride, a commitment by stewards nationwide to raise the share of Americans who are thriving by 20 points within a decade, measured by Gallup’s life evaluation index. Right now, nearly half of U.S. adults are struggling or suffering.

About Komal Razvi

Komal Razvi, MPH, is Director of Systems Change at the Rippel Foundation, where she brings together her background in anthropology and public health to address health disparities in communities of color. Before joining Rippel, she was director of community health at YWCA Kalamazoo, where she oversaw Cradle Kalamazoo. She has also worked as a grade school teacher and curriculum coordinator. Komal serves on the Braver Angels Civic Scholars Council.

Learn more about and connect with Komal Razvi:

Website: https://rippel.org

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/komal-razvi/

Paper: https://www.beyondintractability.org/cic_documents/courageous-citizenship/razvi-et-al.pdf

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