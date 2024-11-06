Self-Love & Breaking A Cycle Of Self-Sabotage...DTH Episode 236 with Judith Costa

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Self-Love & Breaking A Cycle Of Self-Sabotage



Today’s guest, Judith Costa, brings a unique and powerful approach to something so vital in our lives: love. But it’s not just about love in the romantic sense—it’s about unconditional love, self-love, and taking responsibility for the relationships we have with others and, most importantly, ourselves.

Judith is an Unconditional Love Coach, Happiness Trainer, and speaker who has spent years helping people remove those inner blocks that keep them from truly embracing who they are. With a master’s degree in Analytical Psychology and Psychotherapy, she’s also a certified teacher of the Akashic Records and a Reiki Master. Her work spans a variety of areas, including self-discovery, past life regression, and even astrology, all geared toward helping people achieve happiness, abundance, and genuine connection.

In our conversation, Judith and I dive into what it really means to love yourself—how it’s a state of being, a decision we make to live authentically and fully. We talk about how often we hand over our happiness to others, how self-sabotage keeps us stuck, and why forgiving ourselves is essential to moving forward. Judith’s approach isn’t just about feeling good; it’s about understanding that love is always within our reach. She teaches that when we take ownership of our happiness, embrace our mistakes as learning opportunities, and become our own best friends, we can transform our lives.

Takeaways

Unconditional love is a decision, not just a feeling.

Self-love is essential for happiness and success.

We often put our happiness in the hands of others.

Forgiveness is crucial for personal freedom.

Relationships reflect our relationship with ourselves.

Self-sabotage often stems from a lack of self-love.

Authenticity is key to healthy relationships.

Every mistake is an opportunity for learning.

Love is always available and never abandons us.

Be your own best friend to transform your life.

Learn more about and connect with Judith Costa by getting the full show notes for this episode at www.DerateTheHate.com.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

