What happens when two of the world's most respected scientists sit down, not to relitigate the past, but to ask how we move forward together?



In one of the most important conversations of the 2026 Braver Angels National Convention, former NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins and Stanford professor Dr. John Ioannidis join moderator Wilk Wilkinson for an honest discussion about science, humility, disagreement, public trust, and the responsibilities shared by scientists and citizens alike.



Rather than debating politics, this conversation explores something deeper:



• How should scientific uncertainty be communicated?

• Why did public trust deteriorate during COVID-19?

• What role does humility play in scientific leadership?

• How can disagreement strengthen science rather than weaken it?

• What responsibilities do citizens have in rebuilding trust?

The discussion also examines the future of biomedical research, scientific integrity, misinformation, transparency, and the conditions necessary for the next generation of medical breakthroughs.

Whether you agreed or disagreed with pandemic policies, this conversation models something increasingly rare: thoughtful disagreement rooted in mutual respect and a shared pursuit of truth.



This discussion is part of the ongoing Truth & Trust Project, a collaboration between Wilk Wilkinson and Dr. Francis Collins that has explored difficult conversations about science, public health, and civic trust since 2022.



If we hope to navigate the next public health crisis better than the last, rebuilding trust cannot wait until the next emergency. It begins with conversations like this one.



If this discussion challenged your thinking, consider sharing it with someone who may see these issues differently.

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