Scaling Belonging in an Outrage Economy

What if the biggest problem in the depolarization movement isn’t disagreement — but invisibility?

In Episode 297 of Derate The Hate, Wilk Wilkinson is joined by Tom Fishman, a longtime media executive and bridge-builder whose career spans MTV, Facebook, and national civic movements, for a deep conversation about how we scale belonging instead of outrage.

This episode explores why bridge-building can no longer operate quietly on the margins, why depolarization needs a real air game, and how storytelling, media strategy, and tangible results can move this work into the cultural mainstream.

This isn’t about kumbaya.

It’s about what actually works.

🎧 What You’ll Hear in This Episode

✅ Why depolarization needs a “killer app” to reach the mainstream

✅ How polarization has shifted from left vs. right to top vs. bottom

✅ Why Americans feel lonelier than ever in the most connected age in history

✅ How media algorithms reward outrage — and how to counter them

✅ Why bridge-building must produce visible, tangible results

✅ The human need for belonging and its connection to the struggles of young men

✅ What inspired The Great Boys Book and why it matters right now

✅ How citizen-led solutions can rebuild trust at the local level

🧠 Key Themes Explored

📡 The “Air Game” of Depolarization

If people don’t know this movement exists, it can’t grow. Tom breaks down why awareness is the missing link — and how media can be used for good instead of division.

🧱 From Dialogue to Results

Talking matters — but results matter more. This conversation digs into why conservatives, moderates, and everyday citizens need to see outcomes to buy in.

🤝 Belonging Over Outrage

At the core of polarization is a broken sense of belonging. Tom and Wilk explore how fear, grievance, and loneliness fill the vacuum when shared narratives disappear.

📖 Storytelling That Scales Hope

Outrage wins attention — but hope, surprise, and great storytelling win trust. This episode shows how bridge-building can compete without becoming propaganda.

👤 About the Guest

Tom Fishman is a founding partner of the Builders Movement, an advisor to the ProHuman Foundation, and a seasoned media and technology leader. He previously held senior roles at MTV and Facebook and has spent more than 15 years building platforms, audiences, and narratives at scale.

Tom is also the author of The Great Boys Book, focused on fostering strength, courage, and kindness in boys ages 5–10.

🎯 Why This Episode Matters

Depolarization can’t stay a “secret society.”

Bridge-building has to be seen, felt, and proven.

This episode is a roadmap for how we move from good intentions to cultural momentum — and how media, storytelling, and results can help rebuild trust across divides.