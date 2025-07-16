Restoring Our Belief in Each Other: A New Civic Path for Healing America- DTH Episode 272 with Rich Harwood

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Restoring Our Belief in Each Other: A New Civic Path for Healing America – Episode 272 with Rich Harwood

In Episode 272 of Derate The Hate, Wilk welcomes Rich Harwood, founder of The Harwood Institute, to discuss how civic engagement, shared aspirations, and community agency can overcome toxic division in America. Drawing on decades of experience revitalizing communities, Rich explains how we can reject the ugliness of politics and embrace the dignity of building together. This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to restore connection, purpose, and hope in their community.

Key Topics:

Civic engagement in a divided time

The “Enough Time to Build” campaign

Reclaiming empathy and dignity

Building a new civic path

Creating visible action in local communities

Restoring agency and shared aspirations

Who is Rich Harwood?

Rich Harwood is President and Founder of The Harwood Institute for Public Innovation and author of The New Civic Path: Restoring Our Belief in One Another and Our Nation. He’s spent over 35 years leading efforts to heal fractured communities and drive social change through public innovation.

Connect with Rich Harwood:

👉 www.theharwoodinstitute.org

