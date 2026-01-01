As we head into a new year, I wanted to share a conversation that feels especially timely.

In this episode of Derate The Hate, I’m joined by Malka Kopell and Palma Joy Strand, co-founders of Civity.

We talk about why trust feels so fragile right now — and why rebuilding relationships is the work that has to come first.

This conversation isn’t about politics.

It’s about people.

It’s about listening.

And it’s about remembering that we still have agency — even when the world feels divided.

🎧 You can listen to the full episode here:

👉🏻 Gratitude is the genesis of happiness — and relationship is the foundation of community.