Relationships Are The Foundation For Solving Our Common Problems... DTH Episode 234 with David Eisner

Relationships Are The Foundation For Solving Our Common Problems



“Renewing our democracy has to start with rebuilding our relationships, and our trust, and our ability to lower the toxicity of our national conversation and our local conversations”

Friends, today I’m thrilled to bring you a conversation with someone who has spent decades working to bridge divides and bring people together—David Eisner. David’s career has spanned the worlds of business, government, and nonprofit leadership. He’s served as the CEO of the Corporation for National and Community Service under President George W. Bush, led the National Constitution Center, and formerly headed the Convergence Center for Policy Resolution. Throughout his career, David has been deeply committed to fostering dialogue and collaboration to tackle some of our nation’s most pressing challenges.

In our conversation today, David shares his journey into public service and why he believes that community engagement is essential in solving societal issues. We’ll also explore the role technology plays in polarization—it can connect us, but it can just as easily divide us—and discuss the erosion of trust in institutions as a result. David emphasizes the need for citizens to come together, build relationships, and work toward solutions, rather than relying on government alone.

We also touch on the unique role of faith leaders, who often find themselves navigating political divides, and the importance of their work in fostering dialogue and understanding. Ultimately, this is a conversation about rejecting toxic polarization, rebuilding trust through open communication, and finding hope in the growing movement against divisiveness.



Takeaways

Community engagement is essential for solving common problems.

Technology can both connect and divide communities.

Polarization undermines trust in institutions and each other.

Building relationships is key to effective community solutions.

Faith leaders play a crucial role in fostering dialogue.

There is a growing movement against toxic polarization.

Citizens are beginning to reject divisive narratives.

Trust is built through consistent values and open communication.

Hope exists for a renewed focus on collaboration a

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

