Recognizing and Overcoming Narcissistic Abuse... DTH Episode 202 with Dana Diaz

Recognizing and Overcoming Narcissistic Abuse



In this episode, host Wilk Wilkinson is joined by Dana Diaz, author of the book "Gasping for Air", to discuss narcissistic abuse. They explore the insidious nature of narcissistic abuse and how it gradually escalates over time. Dana shares her personal experience with narcissistic abuse and the challenges of confronting the reality of the abuse. They also discuss the ongoing hate and judgment that survivors of narcissistic abuse often face. The episode concludes with a quiz that Dana has created to help listeners determine if they are dealing with narcissistic abuse.



Narcissistic abuse is a serious issue that can occur in personal relationships, childhood, and divorce.

Recognizing the signs of narcissistic abuse is crucial in order to protect oneself and seek help.

Sharing personal stories of narcissistic abuse can help raise awareness and support others who may be going through similar experiences.

Listening to one's gut instincts and setting boundaries is important in dealing with narcissistic abuse.

Who is Dana S. Diaz?



Dana S. Diaz studied journalism and psychology at DePaul University. While there’s no better teacher than life experience and Dana has had life-long experiences with narcissistic abuse, her education did give her the ability to accurately verbalize and express how narcissistic abuse creates confusion and conflict within victims. Today, Dana is a proud voice for fellow victims who are unable, afraid, or ashamed to share their experiences. She strives to create awareness and understanding to ensure victims are given the support they need to first understand their situation and then begin the healing process. Her first book, chronicling her own abusive marriage that lasted nearly three decades, started as a journal that she hid under the couch cushion in the basement.



