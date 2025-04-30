Rebuilding Trust, Rewiring Negativity, and Facing the Humaning Crisis – DTH Episode 261 with Kim Bach

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

How do we turn information into true transformation? This week on Derate The Hate, I’m joined by Kim Bach, cofounder of Dailyhuman Inc., mindset coach, and Chief People Officer, who is on a mission to close the gap between knowing and becoming. In this conversation, we explore what Kim calls the "humaning crisis" — a growing struggle with negativity, disconnection, and lack of essential soft skills.

Kim shares tools and insights around self-reflection, storytelling, and the development of a growth mindset — all essential for rebuilding trust in ourselves and with others. With 80% of our 80,000 daily thoughts being negative, it’s easy to see how default thinking can feed polarization and discontent. But the good news? We can change the story we tell ourselves.

If you're ready to take the next best step toward becoming the next best version of yourself, this episode is for you.

