Raising Informed Citizens: The Power of Civic Education and Engagement - DTH Episode 250 with Lindsey Cormack

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Raising Informed Citizens: The Power of Civic Education and Engagement

Today, we’re tackling yet another topic that couldn’t be more relevant—civic education and the role we all play in shaping the next generation of informed citizens. Politics today is often framed as a battlefield, where division and outrage seem to dominate the conversation. But what if we approached it differently? What if we saw civic engagement not as a fight, but as a shared responsibility—one that starts at home?

My guest today is Lindsey Cormack, an associate professor of Political Science and Director of the Diplomacy Lab at Stevens Institute of Technology. She’s the author of How to Raise a Citizen (And Why It’s Up to You to Do It), a book that explores the vital role parents play in helping their children understand our government, engage in politics constructively, and become active participants in democracy. Lindsey’s work also includes maintaining DC Inbox, a digital archive of congressional e-newsletters, giving her unique insight into how politics is communicated to the public.

In this conversation, we’ll discuss why civic education has been deprioritized, how media algorithms shape our perceptions, and why understanding different political perspectives is crucial for a healthy democracy. Most importantly, we’ll explore how parents and communities can work together to create a more informed and engaged electorate for the future.

Takeaways





Civic education is essential for youth to understand their role in democracy.

Parents play a crucial role in teaching their children about politics.

The current education system often deprioritizes civics education.

Political engagement should be framed positively, not negatively.

Toxic polarization hinders constructive political discourse.

Media algorithms often reinforce divisive narratives.

Understanding both sides of the political spectrum is vital for informed citizenship.

Civic engagement is a shared responsibility among parents and communities.

Encouraging children to participate in politics can lead to a more informed electorate.

The American political system, despite its flaws, is worth understanding and preserving.

Learn more a

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.