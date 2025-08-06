Purpose Whispers, Division Shouts: Tune Out the Noise - DTH Episode 275 with Neil Ghosh

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

DTH Episode 275 with Neil Ghosh — Purpose, Empathy, and Engaged Citizenship

This week, Wilk is joined by Neil Ghosh - author, executive, and social impact strategist, for a powerful conversation on purpose, empathy, and building a meaningful legacy. From the immigrant experience to small acts of micro-altruism,

Neil shares personal stories and actionable insights that remind us why active participation in democracy and community is more important than ever.

🎧 Key Takeaways:

Purpose whispers—learn how to hear it.

Empathy is a civic strength.

Teach kids to reject hate.

Small actions create big impact.

Democracy needs YOU.

🎙️ Notable quotes:

“Empathy is not a blue state value, or a red state value, it's an American value.”

“Disagreement creates innovation.”





🧠 What You'll Learn:

How purpose reveals itself throughout life

Why Gen Z wants to talk politics at work—and how leaders can respond

The power of micro-altruism in the workplace and beyond

How to teach kids to recognize and reject hate

Why civic engagement is the foundation of a healthy democracy

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

