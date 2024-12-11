Preparing Our Children with the Skills To Navigate Toxic Polarization... DTH Episode 241 with Kent Lenci

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Preparing Our Children with the Skills To Navigate Toxic Polarization



Today, we’re diving into one of the most critical topics of our time—how we can equip the next generation to navigate a world that often feels more divided by the day.

As someone who’s worked through my own journey from anger to understanding, I know firsthand the importance of teaching people to bridge divides. But what if we could start even earlier? What if we could teach kids—not just as they grow, but while they’re still forming the skills and perspectives that will shape their entire lives—to think critically, build empathy, and connect across differences?

Our guest today is Kent Lenci, a true pioneer in this space. Kent spent 20 years as a middle school educator, holding roles as a teacher, coach, and leader, before founding Middle Ground School Solutions in 2019. His mission is simple but powerful: to help prepare today’s students to ease tomorrow’s political polarization. From creating curriculum for the Better Arguments Project and the National Week of Conversation to writing his book Learning to Depolarize, Kent has been on the front lines, empowering educators to teach kids how to engage with empathy and civility in a divided world.

We’ll talk about Kent’s journey, the challenges today’s youth face, and why early intervention in education is key to countering the effects of divisive media and polarized environments. Kent will also share actionable insights on fostering emotional intelligence and media literacy in kids, along with the role human connection plays in creating lasting change.

This is exactly the kind of conversation that embodies the spirit of Derate the Hate—finding ways to turn tension into understanding and anger into action.



Takeaways

Kent Lenci transitioned from teaching to founding Middle Ground Solutions.

Early intervention in education can prevent polarization.

Media literacy is essential for critical thinking in youth.

Emotional intelligence helps children navigate complex social dynamics.

Building connections across divides is crucial for understanding.

Human connection is key to overcoming polarization.

Organizations like Pro Human Foundation and Braver Angels work towards a better future.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

