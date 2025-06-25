Political Detox & Shadow Work: Reclaiming Emotional Sovereignty in a Polarized World – DTH Episode 269 with Chuck Gafvert

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Political Detox & Shadow Work: Reclaiming Emotional Sovereignty in a Polarized World

In Episode 269 of the Derate The Hate podcast, host Wilk sits down with Chuck Gafvert — a former corporate executive turned political detox coach and Jungian psychology practitioner. They explore the deep psychological roots of political stress, the harmful effects of toxic polarization, and how we can regain inner peace through self-awareness and emotional responsibility.

🎯 What You’ll Learn in This Episode:

How Jungian shadow work can reduce political anxiety

Why political identity shouldn't define your self-worth

How social media hijacks your emotional system

Practical ways to break free from political stress

🧘 “Politics causes suffering — but it can also be a gateway for transformation.” — Chuck Gafvert

Chuck also shares immediate steps you can take today to reduce political anxiety, including insights from his free eBook:

🌐 Grab Chuck’s Free eBook:

5 Steps to Start Reducing Political Stress

Learn more about Wilk's work at DerateTheHate.com

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

