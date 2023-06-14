Polarization, The Issue Of Our Time... DTH Episode 165 with John Wood Jr.

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Polarization, The Issue Of Our Time

People who know me, or those who have listened to the DTH podcast for long know about my great passion for depolarization. With a mission statement like “Bettering the world, one attitude at a time”, it’s easy to surmise that to better the world, we as individuals must get along with each other. I know that getting everyone to agree is unrealistic, in fact, I’d say it’s unhealthy and unproductive. I do think it’s time we all put greater effort into getting along with those of differing mindsets than our own. Why? As my guest this week says, “Polarization is the one problem that ensures all other problems won’t be solved.” I could not agree with him more. Polarization, it’s the issue of our time.

Who is John Wood Jr.?

John Wood Jr. is one of today’s leading figures in the American depolarization movement. John is a nationally recognized speaker, columnist for USA Today and podcaster. John also serves as national ambassador for Braver Angels, the United States largest grassroots, bipartisan organization dedicated to depolarization and bridging the divide between Americans on topics such as politics, race, economics, etc.

John and I take a deep dive in this episode into how and why he got involved in Braver Angels. Other topics of discussion are:

· Working effectively with those with whom we disagree.

· The failed strategy of “whataboutism”

· Politicians and the media use the same strategy of pandering to small subsets of society instead of broad scope thinking.

· Long term strategies “long game thinking" vs. immediate attention grabbers.

· How conservatives did not engage until they were enraged.

· Braver Angels National Convention in Gettysburg, PA July 5-9, 2023

And so much more… This is truly an episode you don’t want to miss! This is an episode you should download, share, and listen to multiple times. SO MUCH VALUE! Do Not Miss This!

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

