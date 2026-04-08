Passionate Convictions Without the Poison of Contempt

Doug Teschner and Beth Malow return to Derate The Hate for a follow-up that feels less like a recap—and more like a gut check on where we actually are right now.

When they first joined back on Episode 266, their book Beyond the Politics of Contempt was still on the horizon. Now it’s out, it’s gaining traction, it’s earned a Literary Titan Award, and it’s reaching audiences across the political spectrum… even in spaces where outrage tends to dominate the conversation.

That alone should tell us something.

Because underneath all the noise, there’s a growing sense that people are tired—not just of each other, but of the constant pull toward conflict.

And with the audiobook dropping this May, that message is about to reach even further.

🌎 What We’re Being Shown vs. What We’re Living

There’s a narrative out there right now that things are too far gone. That the divide is permanent. That we’ve crossed a line we can’t come back from.

You’ve felt it. A lot of people have.

But here’s where this conversation pushes back:

✅ Most real-world communities are not nearly as divided as they appear online

✅ What rises to the top in media is often the loudest—not the most representative

✅ The “black pill” mindset feeds on a distorted picture of reality

When you step away from the feed… and look at your actual day-to-day life, things often don’t look nearly as broken.

And that gap matters.

⚠️ The Rise of “Conflict Entrepreneurs”

Doug brings in a term that cuts through a lot of the confusion—“conflict entrepreneurs,” a phrase popularized by Amanda Ripley. It’s something I often refer to as “outrage entrepreneurs.” Different words… same idea.

These are the people and systems that benefit from keeping us at odds. They understand the game better than most:

👉 If it screams, it streams. 👉 If it’s calm, constructive, and human… it gets ignored.

And the more we engage with that system—click it, share it, react to it—the more we reinforce it.

That dynamic isn’t accidental. It’s built, it’s fed, and it’s working exactly as designed. Once you see it… it’s hard to unsee.

⚖️ The False Choice We’ve Been Sold

A lot of people feel boxed into a choice that doesn’t actually exist:

Speak up or listen

Stand firm or understand

Be an activist or be a bridge builder

This episode dismantles that idea.

✅ You can hold strong convictions

✅ You can speak clearly about what matters to you

✅ You can still make space to understand someone who disagrees

Not as a compromise—but as a way to become more effective.

💬 What This Looks Like in Real Life

Beth shares a story that brings this out of theory and into something real.

A relationship with a Christian conservative friend starts with a conversation about guns… and eventually moves into a discussion about medically appropriate abortion.

No viral moment. No “win.”

Just two people willing to stay in the conversation.

And what came out of it wasn’t agreement—it was something more durable:

✔️ Mutual respect

✔️ Genuine curiosity

✔️ A shift in understanding

That’s the work. And it’s happening more often than we think.

🔥 Activism & Bridge Building (Not Opposites)

There’s a fear a lot of people carry:

“If I slow down enough to listen… am I losing my edge?”

That concern comes up directly in this conversation.

And the answer is pretty clear:

✅ Listening doesn’t extinguish conviction—it refines it

✅ Understanding the other side strengthens your ability to make your case

✅ Passion becomes more effective when it’s directed, not just expressed

You don’t lose your fire.

You just stop letting it burn everything down around you.

🧠 Where This Really Lands

One of the more honest takeaways from Doug:

This work isn’t just about “saving the country.”

It’s about helping people deal with what they’re feeling right now:

✔️ Strained relationships

✔️ Constant tension

✔️ The sense that everything is pulling us apart

And giving them a way forward that doesn’t require them to harden themselves against everyone who thinks differently.

🧩 A Thought Worth Holding Onto

You’ve heard it before, and it shows up clearly again here:

✔️ You cannot hate someone into believing what you believe

But you can:

→ Understand them

→ Challenge them

→ Stand firm in what matters to you

…without losing sight of the fact that the person across from you is still human.

📚 Find the Book & Their Work

Beyond the Politics of Contempt

📖 Print available now

🎧 Audiobook releasing this May

Substack → togethernow.substack.com

Beth → bethswisdom.com

Doug → growingleadershipllc.com

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

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*Transcript available for this episode at www.DerateTheHate.com