Paid Protesting Isn't What You Think It Is

“Paid protesting” is a phrase that tends to provoke an instant reaction — usually suspicion, sometimes outright dismissal. Adam Swart has spent over a decade inside that world as the founder of Crowds on Demand, organizing high-profile campaigns across the political spectrum. In this conversation, he makes the case that the topic deserves a more honest look than it usually gets — not because paid protesting is above scrutiny, but because most of the public conversation about it is built on assumptions rather than on how it actually works. It’s a divisive subject, and Adam and Wilk don’t shy away from that — they just insist on looking at it clearly.

Key Themes

● The history and evolution of paid protesting, and how it became a professionalized industry driven by money, messaging, and strategic optics.

● The real distinction between a protester, an agitator, and an activist — and why conflating the three fuels distrust in legitimate civic action.

● The three most common escalation triggers — close physical confrontation, blocking access, and disproportionate force — and the escalation cycle they set off.

● Why Adam believes transparency, not restriction, is the answer — including his proposed Transparency in Political Demonstrations Act, which would require funding disclosure for large demonstrations without limiting anyone’s right to protest.

● How social media has changed the speed and scale at which protests — and misinformation about them — spread.

Takeaways

● Organized doesn’t mean illegitimate. Understanding how a protest is funded and coordinated isn’t the same as dismissing the cause behind it.

● Transparency builds trust across political lines — and that’s true whether you’re on the left, the right, or somewhere in between.

● Escalation almost always starts small. The first trigger — not the last reaction — is where prevention actually happens.

● Lawful, respectful protest remains one of the most powerful tools of civic engagement we have — and protecting it means being honest about how it’s sometimes misused.

Learn more about and connect with Adam Swart

Adam Swart is the founder of Crowds on Demand, the original paid protesting and advocacy firm. For more than a decade, he has organized high-profile campaigns across the political spectrum and become one of the most recognized voices on how modern protests are funded, coordinated, and used for political and media impact. Adam has appeared on Fox News, Fox Business, NewsNation, OAN, and Newsmax, where his commentary regularly draws millions of views. He is also the author of the Transparency in Political Demonstrations Act, a proposal aimed at bringing funding disclosure to large-scale political demonstrations.

Website: www.crowdsondemand.com

X (Twitter): @ceoadamswart — x.com/ceoadamswart

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