Overcoming Anger Through The Languages of Love... DTH Episode 182 with Paul Zolman

Overcoming Anger Through The Languages of Love



Love is the emotional cornerstone that enriches and gives meaning to our lives, transcending barriers and fostering a profound connection with others. It holds the transformative power to dismantle the walls we build around ourselves, allowing genuine human connections to flourish. When we embrace love, we decrease the intensity of anger and resentment, replacing them with understanding and compassion. Opening ourselves to love means exposing our vulnerabilities, a courageous act that, paradoxically, strengthens our soul. It is through love that we discover the beauty of shared experiences, find solace in the understanding gaze of others, and create a tapestry of relationships that enrich our journey through life. Love, in its purest form, becomes a guiding force that not only connects us to those around us but also nurtures the well-being of our own souls. Listen as we discuss in this episode, Overcoming Anger Through The Languages of Love.



Who is Paul Zolman?



What qualifies Paul Zolman to speak about love? His childhood experience of the opposite of love. From that austere beginning, and the distaste it formed inside him, he searched for and eventually created a method that transformed his life from anger to loving everyone. Growing up in a family of abuse, physical touch became his preferred love style, only because of the regularity. He could almost count on it. It was consistent. He came to think that was the way to express love. But deep inside, he knew that was a twisted belief. He wanted a better life for himself, which is why he created a paradigm shift that works. In his book, "Role of Love" you’ll find what helped Paul move from a childhood boot camp of abuse to being a person who loves everyone and can find good about anyone in any circumstance. This is truly the role of love.



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

