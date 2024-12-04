Overcome The Overwhelm and Calm Your Inner Critic... DTH Episode 240 with Arlene Cohen Miller

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Friends, how often do you feel like you’re juggling the impossible? Trying to balance the demands of work, family, and the pressures you put on yourself? It can feel overwhelming, right? But what if I told you there’s a way to find harmony—not just balance, but real, meaningful harmony—so you can lead a life that works and feels right for you?

Today, I’m sitting down with someone who knows this journey all too well: Arlene Cohen Miller. Arlene is the CEO of Jewel Consultancy and a Work-Life Balance & Harmony Coach with a powerful mission. With a background as a highly regarded attorney, an internationally certified coach, and even a certified meditation facilitator, Arlene brings a unique blend of experience and insight to help women—and really, anyone—lead with compassion, self-confidence, and clarity.

In this conversation, Arlene and I dive deep into what it takes to overcome the overwhelm, quiet that inner critic, and shift our mindset with practices like gratitude and self-compassion. She’s got practical strategies for setting priorities, celebrating your small wins, and even finding healing in something as simple as connecting with nature.

So, if you’ve ever felt like the weight of the world is on your shoulders or struggled to give yourself grace when you stumble, this episode is for you. Tune in, and let’s explore how we can each take one step closer to a life filled with balance, growth, and fulfillment.



Takeaways





Gratitude can significantly enhance our happiness.

Setting priorities is crucial for managing overwhelm.

The inner critic often stems from childhood experiences.

Self-compassion is essential for personal growth.

Nature can provide a healing escape from daily stress.

Celebrating small wins helps combat feelings of failure.

We must train ourselves to listen to our inner dialogue.

Mistakes are opportunities for learning and growth.

Finding hope in nature can restore balance.

Practicing gratitude can shift our focus to positivity.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

