On the Road with US United: How Sheriffs Spark Community Connection - DTH Episode 277 with Adam Mizel

On the Road with US United: How Sheriffs Spark Community Connection

In this episode of Derate The Hate, I’m joined by Adam Mizel, Co-Founder and CEO of Us United, for a conversation that gets right to the heart of how communities heal. Adam and his team are literally on the road, traveling across America to meet with sheriffs, local leaders, and everyday citizens. Their mission? To spark conversations, rebuild trust, and remind us that unity is still possible—even in these divided times.

We dive into the dangers of labels and identity politics, and how they shut down dialogue before it even begins. Adam shares stories from the road about sheriffs stepping up as community connectors, about how sports and local events can bring neighbors together, and about the simple power of listening to one another.

What I love about Adam’s work with Us United is how much it complements the mission we’re pursuing at Braver Angels: creating space for people to show up, talk honestly, and treat one another with respect. This episode will inspire you to think differently about how we bridge divides—because unity isn’t about winning arguments. It’s about communication, connection, and courage.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

