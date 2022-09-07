Nothing Good Comes of Hate... DTH Episode 125

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Nothing good comes of Hate

I’ve made the statement so many times on this podcast, but I’m reminded daily that nothing good comes of hate. There is no greater reminder in my mind than the speech given this past week, and other things said recently by the current President of the United States. For clarification, THE DTH PODCAST IS NOT POLITICAL. I want to make sure that is clear, but Hate is Hate and I’ll point it out when I see it.

People often make the statement, “words matter”. When labels are placed on large groups of people, and then those people are classified as a threat, bad things are bound to happen. Hate, no matter the context, is not healthy. The fact that our current President knows nothing about so many of what he calls “right-wingers” and “ultra-MAGA extremists”, yet boldly spews his hatred for them, made me think of a conversation I recently had with my friend Daryl Davis.

The Daryl Davis Discussion

In episode 99 of the DTH podcast, Daryl Davis and I discuss the question, “How can you hate me when you don’t even know me?”. We discuss this question in terms of race. I believe the question is valid for people of all differences. Please check out the replay of this great conversation. Be one of those that asks questions and gets to know those with whom you differ and disagree. Don’t buy the lies and ad-hominem attacks of those who would prefer to keep us divided.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people, and that begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another, be grateful for everything you’ve got, and make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

