Not Making The Political Personal... DTH Episode 201 with Eva Kurilova

Not making the political personal...



In this conversation, Eva Kurilova returns to the DTH podcast to discuss the impact of identity politics on personal lives and the importance of individuality. Eva emphasizes the need to recognize and respect individual voices rather than categorizing people solely based on their identity labels. The conversation also explores the importance of open conversation and free speech in society, highlighting the dangers of shutting down conversations and the inability to course correct when conversations are stifled. The upcoming Reality-Based Women Unite Conference, where Eva will be speaking about how gender ideology harms children, is also discussed. Overall, the conversation emphasizes the need to hear all sides and find common humanity, as well as the importance of offering different perspectives and avoiding the suppression of alternate voices.



Who is Eva Kurilova?



Eva Kurilova first drew my attention with an article she wrote for her substack entitled "Obey Us or the Conservatives Will Come For You". At the time, I knew nothing of Eva, but the more of her work that I read, the more that I wanted to know. Eva's (X) profile suggests that she is Canada's preeminent lesbian, and a writer, so naturally I had to read more. The mainstream narrative, as most mainstream narratives do, puts every LGBTQ (etc.) individual into one bucket and then paints the movement with a broad brush instead of describing those within said bucket as individuals. Sad and familiar story. Eva has a different story. Join us for another insightful and informative conversation.



Also, check out Eva's first DTH appearance here: DTH Episode 171





Learn more and connect with Eva Kurilova online by checking out the full show notes at DerateTheHate.com.

