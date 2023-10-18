Nonviolence and a Needed Revival of Humanity and Moral Clarity... DTH Episode 183 with Harry Boyte and Marie Ström

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Nonviolence and a Needed Revival of Humanity and Moral Clarity



Learning not to hate those with whom we disagree is a profound lesson in cultivating empathy and understanding. Often, violence and hate stem from a sense of feeling devalued or misunderstood. Embracing the idea that everyone's perspective is shaped by unique experiences can foster compassion and bridge the gaps that divide us. In the Christian faith, there is a powerful call to love one's neighbor and even one's enemies. This ethos encourages believers to rise above animosity, recognizing the inherent dignity in each person. A genuine adherence to Christian principles can lead to a revival of humanity, emphasizing love, forgiveness, and moral clarity. By embodying these values, individuals can contribute to a more harmonious and compassionate world, transcending the divisive forces of hatred and violence. I'm joined in this episode by my fellow Braver Angels Harry Boyte and Marie Ström to discuss nonviolence and a needed revival of humanity and moral clarity.



Who are Harry Boyte and Marie Ström?



Harry C. Boyte is a co-founder of the Institute for Public Life and Work and Senior Scholar of Public Work Philosophy at the Institute and also at Augsburg University in Minneapolis, MN. He founded and for 20 years directed and co-directed the Center for Democracy and Citizenship (CDC) at the University of Minnesota’s Humphrey School of Public Affairs. As a young man he worked in the citizenship schools sponsored by SCLC, Martin Luther King’s organization.

Marie-Louise Ström is a co-founder of the Institute for Public Life and Work. Originally from South Africa, for 20 years she managed democracy education work at the Institute for Democracy in South Africa (Idasa), the major independent democracy building organization in Africa. In 2001, as an international fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota, Ström became acquainted with the Public Work approach of the Center for Democracy and Citizenship. She adopted this approach in citizen leadership training programs across the continent of Africa, working with professionals from diverse backgrounds as well as grassroots leaders.



