New Benefit Ride...REPLAY: Project Delta, Providing Service Dogs to Veterans in Need… with Patti Robinson

Well my friends, it has finally happened, I have the Covid-19... It's bound to catch us all at some point and this is my week. I'm beyond the worst of it, but not feeling up to doing a whole show, so I thought I'd take this opportunity to run a replay of one of my great guest interviews. In light of the fact that there is another benefit ride coming up for this great organization, I've decided to run a replay of episode 65 where I spoke with Patti Robinson about Project-Delta.



Where do veterans’ service dogs come from?

Have you ever wondered about those service dogs that work with our country’s veterans? Are you someone with a passion for animals, and specifically a passion for rescue animals? I recently had an opportunity to sit down with Patti Robinson of Project Delta, a non-profit organization that teams rescue dogs with veterans suffering from things such as PTSD, traumatic brain injuries and MST. Project Delta is a team of like-minded people from around the country that share a passion for supporting two of the most deserving groups, veterans & forgotten or abandoned dogs.

Project “Delta”(Dogs Enriching Lives Throughout America) is the result of the unrelenting ache in the heart of founder Patti Robinson and you can read more about them by clicking here…

Follow Project Delta on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/projectdeltamn

Let them know Wilk sent you!



Find out more about the upcoming benefit ride on June 18, 2022 below:

https://fb.me/e/1QBDPy1U6

Hope to see you there!



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

