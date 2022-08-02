Nazis at the Turning Point USA Event? DTH Quickshot with Wilk and Jeff Schoep to discuss

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Did you hear about the Nazis at the Turning Point USA event? If those in the media, and more specifically, the gals on The View trying to perpetuate the Hate, you probably wouldn't have. I thought it was another staged bit of nonsense. This is why I called up my friend Jeff Schoep.



We live in an age when certain people like to use their big platforms to perpetuate hate and false narratives to drive their own personal agendas. When I saw there were "Nazis" at the Turning Point USA student action summit in Tampa, Fl, I wanted to get the perspective of my friend Jeff Schoep. Jeff is the former head of the NSM ( National Socialist Movement) and the most high profile member of the neo-Nazi movement to leave the movement and devote his life to countering and preventing extremism. You may remember him from our conversation in Episode 70 of the Derate the Hate podcast.



Don't miss this short but important conversation! Let me know what you think...

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

