Mindset Matters When Locked Up Abroad... DTH Episode 157 with Chancellor Jackson

Mindset Matters When Locked Up Abroad

Everyone has a story. Our unique experiences in life is what makes up our story. How we deal with adversity can often make the difference in whether something turns out very bad, or for the good, not just for yourself, but for many others. Do you look at a mistake and see an opportunity? Do you look for an opportunity to learn in all situations? Leaders are those who seek answers and solutions to problems instead of ways to shirk accountability when things go sideways. Mindset can make the difference between things going very badly, or obtaining wisdom. This is especially true in the story of this week's guest. In the case of his particular story, mindset matters when locked up abroad.



Who is Chancellor Jackson?

Chancellor K Jackson was born in Fulton County, Georgia, to Native American parents, grew up in Smyrna, Georgia, and attended Stetson University. For nine years he played football at the high school and collegiate level. After graduating with a Bachelors Degree in Communication and Media Studies, Chancellor lived abroad in China from 2018-2019. Chancellor fell into writing after his traumatic experience of being arrested, and detained in Beijing for 14 days. His first book, "14 Days in Beijing" has ranked #1 over fifteen times on Amazon in multiple genres. Chancellor has also released a romance saga about a mans first step towards gaining emotional intelligence titled 'You Love and You Learn' & 'Real Love Never Dies' now available on Amazon.



To learn more about and connect with Chancellor Jackson, check out the show notes for this episode at DerateTheHate.com.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

