Mastering Resilience and Emotional Intelligence Through Storytelling - DTH Episode 251 with Madelaine Claire Weiss

Mastering Resilience and Emotional Intelligence Through Storytelling

My guest today is the incredible Madelaine Claire Weiss. She’s a Harvard-trained psychotherapist, mindset expert, and board-certified executive coach. With a background that spans corporate leadership, education, and mental health, Madelaine has dedicated her career to helping people navigate life’s challenges with clarity and confidence.

She’s the bestselling author of Getting to G.R.E.A.T.: A 5-Step Strategy for Work and Life, which breaks down a powerful framework for personal and professional success. And now, she’s bringing that wisdom to young minds with her new book, What’s Your Story?—a personal development workbook for kids featuring a character named Brainy, who helps children understand how their minds work and how they can take control of their own narratives.

In this conversation, we’ll explore the role of storytelling in resilience, why emotional intelligence is key to making better decisions, and how parents can equip their children with the coping skills they need to thrive. We’ll also break down her G-R-E-A-T framework—grounding, recognizing, exploring, taking action, and tackling resistance—and how it can help all of us lead happier, more fulfilling lives.

Takeaways

Resilience can be built through storytelling and emotional awareness.

The G-R-E-A-T framework includes grounding, recognizing, exploring, action, and tackling resistance.

Children often lack the emotional intelligence to cope with challenges.

It's essential to honor emotions and use them as data for decision-making.

The brain is a story-making machine, and we can improve our narratives.

Parents should teach children about the brain and how it works.

Emotional intelligence is crucial for making sound decisions.

Grounding in the belief of a great life is the first step to achieving it.

Action is necessary for happiness and personal growth.

Understanding the internal environment is key to overall well-being.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

