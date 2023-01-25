Making Connections and Managing Stress Through Humor... DTH Episode 145 with Izzy Gesell

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Making Connections and Managing Stress Through Humor

Most people know what humor is, but do they know that humor has true functions? Humor serves more of a purpose than just to make us laugh. Laughter is a large part of humor, but there's more to it than just that. My guest this week, Izzy Gesell, joins me to discuss the importance of humor in making connections, managing stress and overall health and wellness.



Who is Izzy Gesell?

Izzy Gesell is an “organizational alchemist” who helps individuals and organizations transform their thinking from commonplace to extraordinary. Through his keynotes, trainings, coaching and facilitated sessions, Izzy offers imaginative, intuitive and immediately useful insights and programs. He is skilled at delivering meaningful material in a way that makes participants enjoy their time with him.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

