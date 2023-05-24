Looking Within To Live A Courageous Life... DTH Episode 162 with Sandy Stream

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Looking within to live a courageous life

How do you deal with the outside when you don’t feel right on the inside? It may seem like a simple question, but have you ever asked it? Have you ever tried to solve a problem without defining what the problem is? A large part of my self-healing journey had to do with figuring out who I am and dealing with me. Most of the tools needed to live the life you were meant to live are found within you. You may not realize it, but very often it takes looking within to live a courageous life.

Who is Sandy Stream?

Sandy Stream is an author and activist whose work is built on the belief that everyone deserves, and is capable of, finding peace and warrior-like strength within themselves. After teaching law for 20 years, raising her two children, and facing a life full of adversities and lessons, she decided to turn her efforts towards facilitating workshops for young and experienced adults to encourage them to live in peace and power.

What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

