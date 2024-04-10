Listening & Being Heard While Talkin Politics and Religion... DTH Episode 206 with Corey Nathan

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

What is the formula for Listening AND Being Heard When Talkin' Politics and Religion?



In this episode, Wilk Wilkinson and Corey Nathan discuss the importance of having conversations about politics and religion without resorting to personal attacks. They emphasize the need to approach these conversations with openness and curiosity, seeking to understand the other person's perspective rather than trying to convince them to change their beliefs. The conversation covers topics such as confirmation bias, echo chambers, active listening, and recognizing our common humanity. They also highlight the value of nurturing relationships and making people feel heard and valued. The episode emphasizes the importance of attacking positions, not people, and separating personal identity from political or religious beliefs. The conversation explores the importance of effective communication and understanding in divisive times. It emphasizes the need to separate individuals from their beliefs and to avoid making assumptions based on identity or political affiliation. The guests discuss the dangers of identitarianism and the need to prioritize relationships over winning debates. They also highlight the importance of recognizing biases and being open-minded in conversations. The conversation concludes with a call to bridge divides and prioritize understanding.



Takeaways





Approach conversations about politics and religion with openness and curiosity, seeking to understand the other person's perspective.

Recognize the dangers of confirmation bias and echo chambers, and actively seek out diverse viewpoints.

Practice active listening and reflect back to the other person to show that you understand their position.

Recognize and value the common humanity in others, even if they have different political or religious beliefs.

Attack positions, not people, and separate personal identity from political or religious beliefs.

Nurture relationships and make people feel heard and valued in conversations. Separate individuals from their beliefs and avoid making assumptions based on identity or political affiliation.

Prioritize relationships over winning debates and focus on understanding.

Recognize biases and be open-minded in conversations.

Bridge d

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.