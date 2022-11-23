Level Up Your Life with Next Level Thinking... DTH Episode 136 with Kevin Palmieri

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Sometimes in life, once we attain a goal, we realize that goal is not quite the prize that we imagined it would be. This is not to say that goals are not important, because they very much are. This is to say, that often people put to much of their personal fulfillment and joy into external results. This can lead to a whole different kind of misery. This is the time to level up your life with next level thinking.



Kevin Palmieri talks Next Level thinking

After hitting his goal of a six-figure income, Kevin realized that there had to be more. He had the car, the money, the typical “American Dream.” It took getting it all to realize that what matters most is your thoughts. And that’s how Next Level University was born.

In this great DTH conversation, Kevin and I discuss the importance of reflection and becoming very familiar with yourself. "What do you enjoy so much that you lose track of time?" We talk about life's purpose, good habits and consistency. And of course, we talk about Kevin's own story and how that lead to Next Level University.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

