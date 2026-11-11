Leaving Groupthink: A Former Progressive Operative on Learning to Think for Herself

Sabrina Joy Stevens didn’t study groupthink from the outside. She spent two decades inside it. Starting as a college activist in the early 2000s and later working as a progressive political operative in Washington, she absorbed an oppressor-versus-victim framework that, as she puts it, became the explanation for nearly every problem in the world. Over time, small doubts piled up: a hometown that worked without any of it, a supervisor at a happy hour admitting he didn’t think they could win, and a 2020 moment when apocalyptic rhetoric met an email-petition response.

In this episode, Sabrina and Wilk talk about how grievance gets cultivated, why so many people stay quiet even when something doesn’t add up, and what it takes to start thinking for yourself again. Sabrina is featured in the second installment of Seeds of Doubt, a film series from Wilk’s friend Sherry Wicker, who introduced the two of them.

Key Themes

• Grievance goggles. Sabrina and Wilk talk about the reticular activating system, the part of your brain that makes you notice red cars everywhere after you’ve been thinking about one. Spend enough time in grievance circles and you train yourself to see slights and conflicts that never registered before. Wilk ties this to what he calls grievance harvesting: keeping a real or perceived wound open so the people offering to fix it stay relevant.

• The hometown test. Sabrina grew up in a diverse community in the ’90s with very little of the tension she later saw in activist spaces. Her reasoning was simple: if all this was necessary for people to live together peacefully, her hometown shouldn’t have been possible. Having that point of comparison kept a part of her skeptical, even while she was all in.

• Incentives over conviction. Sabrina describes fewer puppet masters than you’d think, and a lot of people who want to feel like the good guys while earning a comfortable living. Citing Upton Sinclair’s point that it’s hard to get someone to understand something when their salary depends on not understanding it, she and Wilk talk about how livelihoods quietly discourage hard questions. Wilk is clear that most rank-and-file members of any movement are sincere, good people.

• Fear of dissent as the red flag. Sabrina watched wave after wave of people pushed out of organizing spaces for not being doctrinaire enough. When she found herself thinking about a secret account just to read and like other perspectives, she recognized the warning sign. Wilk’s takeaway: anti-authoritarian movements can become deeply authoritarian when no questions are allowed.

• Revolution chanted vs. revolution lived. In Seeds of Doubt, women from Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba share what revolutionary movements actually delivered in their countries. Sabrina’s role is to trace how similar patterns of tribal pressure show up here, and to argue that imperfect systems built on consent, the rule of law, and voluntary exchange are worth improving rather than tearing down.

Takeaways

• Keep a point of comparison. Remember the places and relationships where people got along without a framework telling them who to resent.

• Notice when you’re afraid to be seen disagreeing with your own side. That fear is information.

• Be wary of anyone who says you’re either for this or for that, with nothing in between. Complex problems rarely fit in a binary.

• Ask who benefits from you staying aggrieved. A grievance that never gets resolved may be serving someone else’s purpose.

About Sabrina Joy Stevens

Sabrina Joy Stevens is a writer and communications strategist and the author of Leaving Groupthink, Inc. on Substack, where she looks at how ideological conformity is manufactured and enforced, and how people can break free of political manipulation. A former public school teacher and progressive political operative, she draws on firsthand experience inside advocacy and media circles. Her commentary has appeared in The Free Press and The Boston Globe, among others.

Learn more about and connect with Sabrina Joy Stevens:

Website:

https://www.sabrinajoystevens.com

X: https://x.com/realsabijoy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/realsabijoy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/realsabijoy

YouTube: https://youtube.com/@realsabijoy

Linktree (incl. Substack): https://linktr.ee/realsabijoy

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