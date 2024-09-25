Leading Inclusion By Way of Personal Accountability... DTH Episode 230 with Delphia Howze

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Leading Inclusion By Way of Personal Accountability



Friends, today I’m very excited to bring you a conversation that goes way beyond the same old talk about DEI – this isn’t just another conversation about diversity for diversity’s sake. My guest today, Delphia Howze, is someone who brings a fresh, real perspective on what it truly means to create inclusive environments, and as you’re about to hear, much of it starts with personal accountability.

Delphia is the CEO and Founder of D. Howze Solutions and serves as the Chief Inclusion Officer at a national laboratory. She’s been a driving force in the Diversity & Inclusion space for over two decades, with experience across industries – from banking to retail, to energy. Her approach is grounded in real-world results, helping organizations not just tick the diversity box, but truly harnessing the power of human capital to drive meaningful change.

We’re diving into her new book, Including You: Leading Inclusion from Where You Are, where Delphia takes a different route. She challenges each of us to look inward – to reflect on our own biases and understand how they affect the way we interact with others. It’s about more than just policies or training sessions. It’s about stepping up, having the hard conversations, and using something called ‘appreciative inquiry’ to really bridge divides and foster genuine understanding.

We’ll talk about why giving people the space to be themselves is the real key, instead of forcing our own expectations on them. And the best part? It’s not about pointing fingers – it’s about how we can all do better, one step at a time, and how that personal growth creates positive ripples around us.

If you’re ready for an honest, no-fluff conversation on what it actually takes to create inclusive spaces in your life and work, then stick around. This one’s going to shift your perspective.



Takeaways

Personal accountability is key in creating inclusive environments.

Self-reflection helps us understand our biases and how they impact our interactions with others.

Engaging in dialogue and appreciative inquiry can bridge divides and foster understanding.

Giving people the space to be themselves and not imposing our expectations on them is crucial for inclusion.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.