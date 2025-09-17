Leadership Beyond the Checklist: How “Being” Leaders Create Value and Navigate Complexity – DTH Episode 281 with Ryan Gottfredson

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Leadership Beyond the Checklist: How “Being” Leaders Create Value and Navigate Complexity

What does it really mean to become better—not just at what we do, but in who we are?

In this episode, I’m joined by Dr. Ryan Gottfredson, a best-selling author and leadership professor whose work has transformed the way we think about growth. Ryan explains why most leadership training focuses too much on “doing” and not enough on “being”—and how that shift makes all the difference in navigating complexity, creating value, and leading others in meaningful ways.

We talk about the difference between dependent, independent, and interdependent thinking, why constructive criticism is such a powerful test of our growth, and how true leadership is less about checking boxes and more about becoming someone others genuinely want to follow.

If you’ve ever wondered how to elevate your mindset, strengthen your leadership, or simply become a better version of yourself, this conversation is packed with insights you won’t want to miss.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

