Knowledge Has Its Limitations But With Conversation the Possibilities Are Endless...DTH Episode 219 with Joel Bouchard

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Knowledge Has Its Limitations, But With Conversation the Possibilities Are Endless



This week, we've got another incredibly insightful and thought-provoking discussion lined up for you. Joining me is Joel Bouchard, the brilliant mind behind the "From Nowhere to Nothing" podcast.

Joel and I dive deep into the fascinating world of philosophy and the power of curiosity in bridging the gaps between different perspectives. In a time where our society feels more polarized than ever, we explore how respectful and curious conversations can lead to greater understanding and connection.

We'll also touch on the complexities and limitations of knowledge, and how recognizing our own biases can open doors to new insights. Plus, we'll discuss the profound impact of technology on our perceptions and the importance of getting involved in our local communities to truly be the change we want to see in the world.



Takeaways





Philosophy is a topic that everyone can engage in and discuss, as it encompasses all aspects of life.

Engaging in respectful and curious conversations with people who have different perspectives can lead to a better understanding of others.

Knowledge is complex and limited, and it is important to recognize our own biases and the limitations of our understanding.

Getting involved in local communities and being the change we want to see in the world can have a positive impact on society.

Learn more about and connect with Joel Bouchard online by checking out the full show notes for this episode at www.DerateTheHate.com.





The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.