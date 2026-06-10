Killed to Order: The Road from Dehumanization to Expendable

Jan Jekielek didn’t start as a journalist. He started as a human rights worker, helping Chinese prisoners of conscience navigate an underground railroad through Southeast Asia toward safety. He heard the earliest rumors of forced organ harvesting during that work — and like most people, he found them almost impossible to absorb.

Two decades later, after more than 1,300 long-form interviews as host of American Thought Leaders and years of investigative work at The Epoch Times, he’s written Killed to Order — a meticulously documented account of how the Chinese Communist Party built an organ harvesting industry on the backs of its own people. The book became a New York Times bestseller.

This episode isn’t primarily about China policy. It’s about something closer to the core of what Derate the Hate covers every week: what happens to human beings — and to whole societies — when dehumanization is allowed to proceed without limit. Jan and Wilk trace that question from the CCP’s earliest “black class” campaigns through the present day, where Christians are now the newest group in the regime’s crosshairs.

Key Themes

Dehumanization is a system, not an accident. Jan explains how the CCP has spent decades perfecting a machinery of propaganda and mass messaging that strips targeted groups of their humanity in the public mind — making it possible for neighbors, colleagues, and even surgeons to participate in atrocity. The Falun Gong, landowners, intellectuals, Uyghurs: each group was “black classed” using the same playbook.

The organ harvesting system is a feature, not a bug. Jan makes the case that forced organ harvesting isn’t a policy failure or a rogue element — it’s the logical output of a utilitarian regime that views human beings as raw material. He dubs the mechanism “extractive repression”: destroy a group while monetizing them as much as possible. By rough estimates, it’s a $9 billion annual industry.

The evidence is voluminous. Jan walks through the range of documentation — from phone call recordings to hospitals confirming two-week transplant wait times using Falun Gong organs, to a landmark paper in the American Journal of Transplantation identifying 71 published studies in which the dead donor rule was violated. The problem, as one researcher put it, isn’t too little evidence. It’s too much.

The West has not been a bystander. Jan details how Western medical institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and governments have been entangled in this system — sometimes knowingly, often not. Hundreds of Chinese transplant surgeons trained at major American institutions. Most of China’s organ preservation techniques and immunosuppressive drugs come from the West.

Dehumanization is not a Chinese problem. Jan and Wilk close the conversation noting that the same rhetorical machinery — the process of making a group feel like less than human — is present in every polarized information environment. The extreme end of that road is what this book documents. The early signs of it are everywhere.

Takeaways

When a regime controls all information and eliminates counter-narrative, it can reshape what ordinary people believe about their neighbors in a matter of years. That’s not a uniquely Chinese vulnerability.

The Falun Gong’s resistance to being “black classed” — simply refusing to agree that they were evil — is what drove the mass incarceration that made the organ harvesting industry possible. Compliance would have ended it. Their refusal to comply is why it scaled.

Jan’s book isn’t just about China. It’s about what happens at the end of a process most of us recognize in its early stages and dismiss as rhetoric. Awareness is the starting point.

Learn More & Connect with Jan Jekielek

Jan Jekielek is an award-winning journalist, filmmaker, bestselling author, Senior Editor at The Epoch Times, and host of the long-form interview series American Thought Leaders, where he has conducted hundreds of in-depth conversations on culture, politics, human rights, and public affairs. He is also the author of Killed to Order: China’s Organ Harvesting Industry and the True Nature of America’s Biggest Adversary.

📖 Get the book:

Killed to Order — Available at KilledToOrder.com

🎙️ Watch American Thought Leaders:

The Epoch Times – American Thought Leaders



🌐 Official Website:

JanJekielek.com

🔗 Connect with Jan:

If you’re interested in long-form conversations that challenge assumptions, explore complex issues, and feature some of today’s most influential thinkers, Jan’s work is well worth following.

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

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