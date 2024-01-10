Kill Our Errors Instead of Each Other... DTH Episode 193 with Jonathan Rauch

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

In the bustling marketplace of ideas, distinguishing truth from misinformation requires a nuanced approach that combines critical thinking, evidence-based analysis, and an openness to diverse perspectives. Engaging in conversations with individuals holding differing mindsets is crucial in this process. Interacting with a variety of opinions fosters a more comprehensive understanding of complex issues and challenges one's assumptions. Constructive dialogue not only exposes individuals to alternative viewpoints but also encourages the scrutiny of arguments, enabling a more informed evaluation of the information presented. By actively participating fully & fearlessly in curious conversations with diverse perspectives, we enhance our ability to sift through the noise and better navigate the complex landscape of our internet ecosystem.



Acquiring knowledge, weeding through misinformation & outrage bait, and being able to work through, by way of conversation, complex and controversial topics with people of differing mindsets than our own are just a few the the many things I discussed this week with my friend Jonathan Rauch.



Who is Jonathan Rauch?

JONATHAN RAUCH, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington, is the author of eight books and many articles on public policy, culture, and government. He is a contributing writer for The Atlantic and recipient of the 2005 National Magazine Award, the magazine industry’s equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize. His latest book, published in 2021 by the Brookings Press, is The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth, a spirited and deep-diving account of how to push back against disinformation, canceling, and other new threats to our fact-based epistemic order.



Connect with Jonathan on (X): @jon_rauch



The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

