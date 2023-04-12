Judgemental Awareness and Finding Peace Within... DTH Episode 156 with Yogi Aaron

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Judgemental Awareness and Finding Peace Within

I wouldn't have guessed it, being somewhat judgemental myself. I know, or knew little prior to this week's conversation about yoga. I would have never guessed that having a conversation with a world-renowned yoga teacher could be so enlightening. One of the greatest part of having conversations is learning. I'm always trying to learn new things, but when this week's guest reached out, I wasn't sure his pitch was fitting what I'm trying to do with the DTH podcast. He then reached out a second time, bringing to my attention an article he'd recently written called "How to stop being a judgemental asshole & find peace within". Now, not to discount yoga in any way, that made a lot more sense to me and I'm glad it did. What a great conversation that led to, talking judgemental awareness and finding peace within.



Who is Yogi Aaron?

Yogi Aaron is the creator of the revolutionary approach to yoga — Applied Yoga Anatomy + Muscle Activation™ (AYAMA), host of the yoga podcast ‘Stop Stretching’, author of ‘Autobiography of a Naked Yogi’ and the forth-coming book ‘Stop Stretching: Eliminate Pain. Transform Your Life. Fulfill Your Purpose’, and Co-Owner of Blue Osa Yoga Retreat in Costa Rica. Aaron's time is spent helping others tap into their greatest Self!

Yogi Aaron has spent 30+ years studying the ancient teachings of yoga as well as modern and scientific practices that promote pain-free living on all levels of self — physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. His passion is in guiding people back home to their truest self, helping them tap into their limitless potential, eliminate their pain, and live their life’s purpose.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

