Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

Derate the Hate | Wilk Wilkinson

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Kady Ambrose's avatar
Kady Ambrose
2d

Beautiful, Wilk. We learn by example far more than words. Thanks for sharing.

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Richard Davies's avatar
Richard Davies
2d

This is beautiful, Wilk. Thank you for sharing your story and the lessons your father taught you. I have a parent who died at age 56. My Mom. Like you with your Dad, I think of her everyday.

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