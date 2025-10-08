Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

"In Defense of Christian Patriotism " – DTH Episode 284 with Daniel Darling

What does it mean to love both God and country without falling into the trap of Christian nationalism? In this episode, Wilk is joined by author Daniel Darling to talk about his new book In Defense of Christian Patriotism. Together they explore:

The vital difference between Christian patriotism and Christian nationalism

Why forced religion is dangerous to both church and state

How America’s founders valued religious freedom and pluralism

The misconceptions fueled by media and culture about Christianity in the public square

Why true patriotism is rooted in love, not cynicism

