If Your Life Sucks, It's Your Fault, Change It... DTH Episode 184 with Nico Lagan

If Your Life Sucks, It's Your Fault, Change It



Masculinity, in and of itself, is not toxic; it is a complex and multifaceted aspect of identity. However, men are undeniably influenced by the role models they look up to while growing up. If they choose toxic individuals as mentors, they may inadvertently follow a path of toxicity. The key to positive masculinity lies in fostering purpose and a sense of meaning in one's life. When men have a clear sense of purpose, they are more likely to make choices that align with their values and ideals, regardless of societal expectations. Ultimately, we have the agency to shape our destiny and the life we want to live by selecting mentors and role models who embody the virtues and values we wish to emulate. Join Wilk and Nico Lagan in their discussion that starts with "toxic masculinity" but goes into so much more. You may just come away realizing, "if your life sucks, it's your fault, change it."



Who is Nico Lagan?



Nico Lagan is a Social Media Strategist, Men's Coach, Author & Podcaster who engages thought-provoking discussions on masculinity, conservative news, common sense insights, politics, humor, stoicism, Gnosticism, Christianity. He is not your typical internet influencer. Nico is someone who dives deep in the pursuit of understanding of ancient masculinity, staying informed about conservative news, and finding humor in the world, all within the context of Christian values. I am honored to call Nico a friend and have him as my guest on this week's DTH podcast.



Learn more about and connect with Nico Lagan by checking out the show notes for this episode at DerateTheHate.com.



What have you done today to make your life a better life? What have you done today to make the world a better place? The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us leading a better life. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for everything you’ve got. Make each and every day the day that you want it to be!

