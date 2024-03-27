How To Detox From Toxic Political Polarization... DTH Episode 204 with Julian Adorney and Peter T. Coleman

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

How To Detox From Toxic Political Polarization



In this episode, Columbia Prof. of psychology Peter Coleman joins Julian Adorney to discuss the concept of affective polarization and its role in fostering toxic polarization. He explains how affective polarization operates as an attractor, drawing individuals into cycles of animosity and antipathy towards opposing viewpoints. Coleman emphasizes the importance of sustained contact and engagement with individuals holding divergent political perspectives. He also discusses the need for guardrails and structural changes to combat toxic polarization effectively. The episode concludes with a call to action, encouraging listeners to participate in the Polarization Detox Challenge.



Takeaways

Affective polarization operates as an attractor, drawing individuals into cycles of animosity and antipathy towards opposing viewpoints.

Sustained contact and engagement with individuals holding divergent political perspectives is crucial for combating toxic polarization.

Guardrails and structural changes are needed to address the deep divisions and hate in society.

Times of destabilization present opportunities for individuals and communities to reassess their priorities and choose a more decent path forward.

Who is Peter T. Coleman?



Dr. Peter T. Coleman is Professor of Psychology and Education at Columbia University where he holds a joint-appointment at Teachers College and The Earth Institute. Dr. Coleman directs the Morton Deutsch International Center for Cooperation and Conflict Resolution (MD-ICCCR), is founding director of the Institute for Psychological Science and Practice (IPSP), and is co-executive director of Columbia University’s Advanced Consortium on Cooperation, Conflict, and Complexity (AC4).



Chapters



00:00 Introduction and Gratitude

03:15 Understanding Affective Polarization

06:01 Affective Polarization as an Attractor

09:18 Complexity Systems and Affective Polarization

13:00 The Importance of Sustained Contact

21:37 The Prisoner's Dilemma in Politics

25:08 The Rise of Political Violence

27:31 The Need for Guardrails and Structural Changes

3

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you've got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

