How Looking Through An Us-vs-Them Lens Leads To More Animosity & Anger... DTH Episode 170 with Zachary Elwood

How Looking Through An Us-vs-Them Lens Leads To More Animosity & Anger



So much of the work I do in the depolarization space leads me to great people of all mindsets. It's not that we have to agree, we just have to find a way to disagree in a more civil way. In today's hyper-connected world, where social media platforms amplify our differences and echo chambers abound, it has become increasingly crucial to cultivate a culture of respectful dialogue and understanding. So often, we lose focus on the shared humanity in those who have mindsets that differ from our own. Why? How do we allow this to happen? It really is not that hard to see if you know where to look. In this episode we talk about how looking through an us-vs-them lens leads to more animosity and anger.



Who is Zachary Elwood?



Zachary Elwood is the host of the psychology podcast People Who Read People. For that podcast, he's interviewed many experts on topics related to our us-versus-them polarization and the psychology behind our divides (see the politics-related episodes). His research into deceptive online activity has been featured in the New York Times, the Washington Post, Buzzfeed, and many more.

Zachary is a former professional poker player and the author of Reading Poker Tells, which has been translated into eight languages, and other books.



Learn more about and connect with Zachary online by checking out the full show notes for this episode at DerateTheHate.com



The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.