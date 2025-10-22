How Gun Owners Can Lead the Mental Health Conversation - DTH Episode 286 with Michael Sodini

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Episode 286 – Michael Sodini | Walk The Talk America

In this episode, Wilk Wilkinson sits down with Michael Sodini, founder of Walk The Talk America (WTTA) — an organization dedicated to bridging the gap between mental health and responsible gun ownership.

They discuss the stigma that keeps people from seeking help, the impact of suicide prevention programs like Cause of Pause, and how the firearms community is stepping up to promote mental health awareness, education, and common-sense solutions that save lives without compromising rights.

Key Takeaways:

✅ Walk The Talk America focuses on reducing negative outcomes from firearms through education and outreach.

✅ Mental health is inseparable from responsible gun ownership.

✅ Programs like Cause of Pause offer reflection moments in crisis without mandating gun removal.

✅ Common ground exists when the conversation starts with understanding, not blame.

✅ The firearms industry is embracing change and responsibility.

Learn more about Michael Sodini and Walk the Talk America

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

