How Feeling Unseen Perpetuates Polarization... DTH Episode 207 with David Brooks

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

How Feeling Unseen Perpetuates Polarization



In this episode, host Wilk Wilkinson is joined by New York Times columnist, political commentator and best-selling author David Brooks to discuss the issue of societal disconnection and its consequences. They explore the rise of loneliness, sadness, and hostility in modern communities, as well as the damaging effects of siloing and othering. The conversation touches on topics such as the rural-urban divide, the feeling of invisibility, and the power of storytelling in fostering empathy. They also discuss the polarization in politics and the role of emotions in shaping people's beliefs and actions. The conversation explores the themes of political anger, personal stories, moral formation, and community building. In response to a question from David, Wilk shares his personal experience of feeling angry and disillusioned during the Obama administration and his own feelings about the 2016 election. David goes on to emphasize the importance of storytelling and understanding others' perspectives to depolarize conversations. They discuss the decline of moral formation in society and the need for kindness and consideration in interpersonal relationships. Brooks introduces the organization Weave, which supports local community leaders called 'weavers' who work to build social connections and trust.



Takeaways

Societal disconnection is a pressing issue that leads to loneliness, sadness, and hostility in communities.

The rural-urban divide and the feeling of invisibility contribute to the sense of disconnection.

Polarization in politics is fueled by siloing and othering, where people only engage with those who think alike.

Emotions play a significant role in shaping people's beliefs and actions, often leading to voting based on hate or anger rather than policy. Political anger can stem from feeling unheard or misrepresented by the government.

Storytelling and understanding others' perspectives can help depolarize conversations.

Moral formation and the practice of kindness and consideration are essential for a healthy society.

Weave is an organization that supports local community leaders who work to build social connections and trust.

Learn more about and connect with David Brooks online b

The world is a better place if we are better people. That begins with each of us as individuals. Be kind to one another. Be grateful for all you’ve got. Make every day the day that you want it to be!

Please follow The Derate The Hate podcast on:

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter(X) , YouTube

Subscribe to us wherever you enjoy your audio or from our site. Please leave us a rating and feedback on Apple podcasts or other platforms. You can share your thoughts or request Wilk for a speaking engagement on our contact page: DerateTheHate.com/Contact

The Derate The Hate podcast is proudly produced in collaboration with Braver Angels — America’s largest grassroots, cross-partisan organization working toward civic renewal and bridging partisan divides. Learn more: BraverAngels.org

Welcome to the Derate The Hate Podcast!

*The views expressed by Wilk, his guest hosts &/or guests on the Derate The Hate podcast are their own and should not be attributed to any organization they may otherwise be affiliated with.