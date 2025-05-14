How Contempt Fuels Division and What We Can Do About It – DTH Episode 263 with Zachary Elwood

Send Wilk a text with your feedback!

Episode 263: How Contempt Fuels Division and What We Can Do About It – with Zachary Elwood

What’s truly tearing us apart isn’t disagreement—it’s contempt. In Episode 263 of the Derate The Hate podcast, Wilk Wilkinson is joined once again by Zachary Elwood, author of the new book How Contempt Destroys Democracy: An American Liberal’s Guide to Toxic Polarization.

Zach shares powerful insights into how confirmation bias, emotional thinking, and our grievance culture feed political division. Wilk and Zach dive deep into why curiosity is a critical tool for unity, how media and social platforms fuel outrage, and why focusing on local community action can help us escape the national polarization trap.

✅ Why contempt, not disagreement, is one of our biggest societal threats

✅ How online behavior fuels tribal thinking

✅ The power of emotional intelligence and curiosity in bridging divides

✅ What you can do to depolarize conversations in your own life

🔗 Previous Episode with Zachary Elwood: Check out our earlier conversation in Episode 170 for even more insight into Zach’s powerful work in the depolarization space. Link can be found in the full show notes at DerateTheHate.com

📘 Learn more about Zach’s new book: www.american-anger.com

🎙️ Explore Zach’s podcast: People Who Read People

